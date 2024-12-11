Barton Manor hosts Christmas dinners for Wisbech Rotary Club, celebrating community spirit this holiday season

Barton Manor Care Home is proud to have been hosting Christmas dinners for the Wisbech Rotary Club, one of the world’s largest humanitarian service organisations.

With over 1.4 million members across 200 countries and 1,500 clubs in the United Kingdom, the Rotary Club plays a vital role in supporting communities locally and globally.

The collaboration between Barton Manor and the Wisbech Rotary Club began in November, when Andrea, General Manager at Barton Manor, had a conversation with a Rotary Club member during one of the home’s community events.

As the festive season approached, the two discussed the challenges of organising Christmas dinners for a large club, and Andrea offered a generous solution. She proposed hosting a weekly Christmas lunch for the Rotary Club, free of charge, over the course of three weeks, as a heartfelt thank you for everything the Rotary Club does for the local community and beyond.

Staff serving up Christmas Dinner.

This week, Barton Manor hosted its second Christmas dinner, and the team provided impeccable service for the Rotary Club members, ensuring a memorable experience.

The members were treated to a delicious three-course dinner prepared by Barton Manor’s talented chefs. Following the meal, the Rotary Club hosted a charity raffle, adding an element of fun and generosity to the event.

To add to the festive atmosphere, one of the Rotary Club members dressed as Santa and handed out Christmas gifts to each of the members. The celebrations continued with a live performance by Alysha, a local singer and carer at Barton Manor, who had everyone dancing and singing along to classic Christmas tunes.

The event was further enhanced by a thoughtful donation from the local Wisbech Tesco, who provided a small houseplant for each Rotary member to welcome the New Year with a little green-fingered project.

Santa by the tree

These special visits from the Rotary Club have been an incredibly rewarding experience for everyone at Barton Manor. Andrea and the team have enjoyed bringing the community together through these festive meals and are grateful for the opportunity to express their appreciation for the Rotary Club’s tireless work in the local and global community.

The connections made during these festive gatherings will continue to strengthen ties within the community, and Barton Manor looks forward to welcoming the community back in the New Year for more events.