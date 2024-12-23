Banner erected near Peterborough calling for family farm tax to be scrapped

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farmers in East Anglia are amplifying the NFU’s campaign against the family farm tax that threatens food production and rural businesses putting banners up across the region.

The NFU, in collaboration with farming unions NFU Cymru, NFU Scotland and the Ulster Farmers’ Union, has stepped up its #StopTheFamilyFarmTax campaign with a national display of solidarity – the Big Banner Day.

Roadside and gate banners are being displayed across the country now and into January to amplify the message that the proposed changes to inheritance tax threaten the future of family farms.

Cambridgeshire farmer and NFU member Tom Martin was one of the first to put up a banner, alongside the A1M at Peterborough.

The banner by the A1M near Peterborough.

Mr Martin, who farms at Haddon, near Peterborough, said: “This affects family farms but, by its very nature, it affects everyone. We all need to be aware of it.

“This site by the A1M is perfect to remind all those driving past who are eating British produce, relying on British farmers to look after the countryside and trusting us to fix carbon and look after water, air and soil quality, that if we’re not profitable we can’t do any of that.”

In the East of England, the banners can be seen from main roads such as the A1M and M25 to busy rail lines including the Gatwick Express.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “The Big Banner Day is a powerful visual reminder to the government that our fight to protect family farms is far from over.

A banner by the A1M near Peterborough. Pictured, from left to right: NFU Cambridgeshire County Adviser Rory Kerr, NFU Cambridgeshire Chair Alison Morris and farmer Tom Martin.

“These tax changes are unjust, based on flawed data and risk destroying the very backbone of British agriculture.

“Family farms have been at the heart of our rural communities for generations, producing high-quality food, supporting local communities and maintaining the beautiful landscapes we all value. The proposed changes threaten not just individual farming families, but the future of the heritage and traditions of an entire way of life.”

To support the campaign, car stickers will also be available to boost visibility even further, allowing supporters to spread awareness wherever they travel and reinforce the call for action among the wider public.

Mr Bradhsaw added: “Only a combination of public support and political pressure will lead to a change in this damaging policy. The NFU is in a unique position to apply that pressure, bringing together stakeholders from across the country, coordinating efforts across all the home nations and leading a campaign to highlight the importance of protecting British family farms.

“We owe it to our farming families and to future generations to ensure these damaging proposals don’t undermine the future of food production. This is a fight we will not abandon, and we need everyone to stand with us.”