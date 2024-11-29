Animal rescue charity welcomes Amazon donation

A Peterborough-based animal rescue centre has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in the city.

The donation was made to Animal Helpline Peterborough, where six volunteers from Amazon also volunteered their time.

Slawomir Rybczynski, an employee at Amazon in Peterborough who volunteered with the charity, said:

“I’m a real dog lover, so it was so much fun to spend some time with the dogs at Animal Helpline. It was great to see the animals were well looked after, and I’m proud Amazon is supporting a charity doing such important work.”

Allison Herbert from Animal Helpline added:

“We’d like to thank Amazon for supporting our work. If you feel you can give a loving new home to one of our residents, please do get in contact.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.