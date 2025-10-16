Amazon Peterborough team packs hundreds of essentials kits for families in need

Employees at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Peterborough have come together to pack hundreds of essential kits for families in need.

Around 200 Amazon employees packed more than 700 kits containing teddy bears, educational art kits for creative play, practical hygiene and menstrual health products along with blankets for the colder months.

The kits are being donated to Children with Voices. The charity empowers young people and families through education, creativity, and support services. The volunteers provide safe spaces, mentoring, workshops, and enrichment activities that help children and young people build confidence, develop new skills, and have their voices heard.

Karim Kandil, an employee from Amazon in Peterborough who took part in the kitting events, said: “It’s powerful to see so many colleagues come together to create tangible support for families in need. Each teddy bear, art kit or blanket could bring comfort and relief on a challenging day. I’m immensely proud to play a small part in that.”

Michelle Dornelly, CEO from Children with Voices, added: “We rely on partners like Amazon to extend our reach and help more families in our community. These thoughtfully packed kits will make a real difference especially for families across the community. The effort of the Peterborough team embodies what community spirit is all about.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.