Amazon donation helps Peterborough pupils build skills for future careers

A Peterborough primary school has received a £10,000 donation from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in the city to help pupils build the skills and confidence needed to thrive in future careers in STEM.

Paston Riding School was selected to take part in Amazon for Schools following nominations from the team at Amazon in Peterborough. The programme increases access to STEM education and supports schools across the UK with tools and resources to help children unlock their potential and develop the skills needed for exciting and fulfilling careers.

The £10,000 donation from Amazon in Peterborough will go towards the schools SEN area creation later this year.

Through Amazon for Schools, the company is working with hundreds of thousands of UK students to expand access to high-quality STEM education, support careers exploration and support schools with IT and procurement services. The company also runs Amazon Future Engineer, a STEM programme that has reached over one million students in the UK with free resources including coding tutorials, robotics workshops, teacher training and grants for students from lower-income backgrounds.

Amazon in Peterborough has supported Paston Riding Primary School since 2024 through monetary donations and employee volunteering. In 2024, the Amazon team visited the school to donate books for the pupils and encourage fun reading.

Nikki Brinkman, an employee from Amazon in Peterborough who visited the primary school to deliver the £10,000 donation, said: “I’m so proud to work for a company that places such an emphasis on creating a positive impact for children in our community.”

Luke Day was another employee from Amazon in Peterborough who visited the primary school. He said: “This donation will be a huge boost to a brilliant school and everyone at Amazon in Peterborough is excited to continue supporting the staff and pupils at Paston Riding Primary School.”

Amy Jones, from Paston Riding School, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to be selected for the Amazon for Schools project by our friends at the fulfilment centre in Peterborough. This £10,000 donation will have such a positive impact on both our pupils and teachers and for that, we are so thankful. The pupils had a great time welcoming the Amazon team to our school to celebrate this donation and we can’t wait to welcome them back.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.