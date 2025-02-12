Allison Homes explores benefits of apprenticeships for National Apprenticeship Week

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week (10th to 16th February) by speaking with a member of its team about how their apprenticeship helped shaped their career and prepare them for their current role.

National Apprenticeship Week is an awareness event run by the Department of Education to raise the profile of apprenticeships and share information about the schemes and how they help people in their future careers.

Lauren Bartle is an Assistant Infrastructure Engineer at Allison Homes. The complex role involves reviewing plans and specifications, liaising with local councils and communicating with contractors on-site, and understanding the different specifications from all councils and governing bodies of the water board. The role requires good communication skills and a proactive approach to problem-solving.

Lauren’s journey towards the role began with a Civil Engineering Technician Level 3 apprenticeship at Lincoln college.

Lauren said: “I chose to pursue an apprenticeship because I have a tenacious curiosity when it comes to understanding how things work. Learning about every stage of home construction, from the civil engineering aspects to the final installation of the roof, is something I find truly fascinating.

“As an apprentice, I was able to work alongside experienced professionals in the field, gaining practical skills while also receiving theory through classroom teachings. My time would be split between lectures and work on the concepts involved in the industry, and practical sessions where I was able to utilise engineering software and tools. I loved working with classmates on projects and visiting constructions sites to put the knowledge I gained into practice.”

The experience and qualification Lauren obtained laid the foundation for the successful career she now finds herself in with Allison Homes.

Allison Homes also offers its own apprenticeship scheme and has a long-standing partnership with both Stamford and Peterborough Colleges (both part of the Inspire Education Group) to provide them. At the beginning of 2024, the housebuilder had 10 second year apprentices who started in 2023, six of which took bricklaying courses and four took carpentry courses, and three first year apprentices who were split into carpentry, bricklaying and property management courses.

The apprentices have thrived in their roles. Four of the second year students were able to complete the courses early due to their skills and determination, and one Allison Homes graduate went on to win Construction Apprentice of The Year at the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards.

Next year, the housebuilder hopes to recruit three new apprentices from the Inspire Education Group, to continue its commitment to bringing along construction focused apprentices.

Lauren added: “Working for Allison Homes has been an absolute amazing achievement of mine and my apprenticeship helped prepare me for the role I have now. I gained a deep understanding of engineering principles and practical skills that I use every day. The guidance and mentorship I received during my apprenticeship helped me navigate challenges and grow both professionally and personally. It provided me with a foundation in problem-solving, teamwork and effective communication, all of which are crucial in my current role.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunities and knowledge I gained during my apprenticeship, as they continue to shape my success in my career today. I would recommend an apprenticeship to anyone looking to get into the homebuilding or construction industry.”

Jon Cook Group Managing Director at Allison Homes, said: “Lauren has been an excellent addition to the Allison Homes team. It’s clear that the apprenticeship she undertook was an excellent starting point in her career journey. At Allison Homes, we embrace apprenticeships both though the scheme we offer ourselves and by recognising the talent and value of those that gained their experience through outside schemes. We look forward to seeing how much she and others who got their start though an apprenticeship achieve with us.”

For information on careers at Allison Homes, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/careers/.