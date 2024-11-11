Abbey Leisure Complex dives in to support local radio station’s swimming challenge

When the team at the Abbey Leisure Complex in Cambridge heard that their local radio station – BBC Radio Cambridgeshire – was taking on a mammoth swimming challenge to raise money in aid of the BBC Children in Need appeal, they immediately wanted to support their fundraising efforts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, swimmers from BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, have taken the plunge at Abbey Leisure Complex, which is run by GLL, a charitable social enterprise, as part of The Thousand Mile Challenge.

Five swimmers from the BBC Radio Cambridgeshire team, including newsreader Robbie Kalus, newsreader Hannah Morrison, sports presenter Gemma Stevenson, exec producer Hannah Olsson, and exec producer Emma Borley, took on the challenge of swimming 62 lengths each from Monday 4th to Friday 8th November, to reach a combined total of 24 miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Listeners to the regional radio stations’ morning show were able to hear how they got on and see them on social media platforms and GLL community sports manager, Louis Green, was on hand to offer last minute tips. Louis had previously appeared on the BBC Cambridgeshire morning show with GLL Swim School Lead, Grace Allen, a few weeks prior, when she shared her tips to get fit, eat well, and keep motivated during the challenge.

Pictured with Pudsey bear, who represents the BBC’s Children In Need charity are (left to right), Chloe Eyles, GLL Recreation Assistant and Rohan Hye, GLL Concierge.

The Thousand Mile Challenge saw presenters from BBC Local Radio in England team up with their colleagues from BBC radio stations across the UK to form special swim teams to collaboratively complete the epic distance.

Louis Green said: “It was a tough challenge that the presenters took on, but with a lot riding on them achieving their goal to raise money and support vital charity projects in communities right across the UK, we were very keen to help.”

“We have great swimming facilities here and a range of sessions for people to develop their skills, so we knew we could offer our support, in the best possible way, for what they needed. We’re delighted that the team reached their goal. It was no mean feat.”