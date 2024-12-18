A-List stars appeal to Peterborough residents to help them get trophy hunting banned - here's how you can help today

A host of A-List stars including Dame Judi Dench, Charles Dance and Sharon Osbourne are appealing to Peterborough residents to help get trophy hunting banned in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting has launched a Live Aid style push to urge the Labour Government to keep its promise and end the import of gruesome hunt mementoes.

Residents of Peterborough are being urged to write to their MP to urge them add pressure to the Government to get the ban on trophy hunting exports through fast, the ban has cross party support and is backed by many MPs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stars including Sharon Osbourne, Brian Blessed, Dame Joanna Lumley, Dame Judi Dench, Charles Dance and Ricky Gervais appear in a celebrity line up to rival the 1980s classic fundraiser, and a moving show of support for animals hunted for fun in Africa and beyond.

Peterborough residents can help by writing to their MP - Animal News Agency

Ricky Gervais, who designed a t-shirt for the campaign, said: "British trophy hunters are among the most ruthless of the lot. They joke about having a few beers and shooting monkeys. They laugh about shooting cats out of trees.

"They brag about luring leopards with bait so they can shoot them at point-blank range. They celebrate blasting big holes out of zebras and killing some of the world’s biggest lions, elephants, and rhinos.

"All trophy hunting needs to stop. It’s just as wrong to kill a reindeer for kicks as it is to kill a rhino. We don’t have the right to murder living creatures for entertainment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the impassioned appeal, the likes of Dom Joly, Downtown Abbey's Peter Egan, Chris Packham and Alan Titchmarsh urge the government to keep its manifesto promise, and put an end to the import of gruesome hunting trophies from abroad.

A-List stars support the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting - Animal News Agency

In one part of the video boxer Frank Bruno urges speedy action on the issue saying that the ban should be enacted 'right' now, while actress Felicity Kendall states 'no more dithering.'

An enthusiastic Brian Blessed theatrically shakes his fists as he proclaims 'get the ban done!' While environmentalists Jane Goodall and Chris Packham appeal to viewers to 'help get trophy hunting banned.'

Actor Peter Egan, who is a committed animal advocate, said: "Wildlife can’t wait any more. Every year that goes by without this ban in place means hundreds more animals are killed by British trophy hunters just for kicks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video also shows hundreds of ordinary people lining the streets of London to make their voices heard on the issue, an issue which nine out of ten voters would like sorted in the new year.

Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, said: "Opinion polls show that voters in Peterborough strongly support a ban, as do people right across the country.

"I urge local people to get in touch with Peterborough's local MPs and demand that the ban is put into place right away. The government promised a ban in its election manifesto. It's up to us as citizens to tell our MPs that we want governments to stick to their pledges. It's time to stop British trophy hunters killing animals just for fun and souvenirs."

To find out who your MP is and their contact details go to https://members.parliament.uk/FindYourMP

To find out more about the campaign and sign the petition go to www.bantrophyhunting.org