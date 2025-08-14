A-level Results Day is a cause for celebration at Thomas Clarkson Academy

Post-16 students of Thomas Clarkson Academy, part of the Brooke Weston Trust, showed up today to celebrate their exam results after 2 years of Sixth Form studies.

This day is a chance to reflect on all their hard work and dedication as well as marks a significant step towards their futures.

Associate Principal, Matt Dobbing, said: “I’m incredibly proud of our students. They have worked hard and shown great maturity and responsibility, and they truly deserve to celebrate the end of their secondary school education today. Our students are going on to some of the best universities in the country. This reinforces our belief that students from this community, with the right support, and their hard work, can go head to head with young people from anywhere in the UK.’

All students who wanted to continue with education at University have been offered a place. These include Maisie McCarthy going to the University of Nottingham to study Veterinary Medicine and Surgery, Jacob Stearne going to University of East Anglia to study Accounting and Finance; Kayleigh Watson going to Birmingham Newman University to study Paramedic Science, and Jack Williams who is also going to Birmingham Newman University to study secondary Physical Education with Qualified Teacher Status.

Other students have been accepted onto high-demand apprenticeships with a variety of employers. After a successful work placement in Year 12 and pleasing A-Level results, Joshua Thacker will be starting a degree apprenticeship at River Architects.

Notable high performers include:

Holly Watts who achieved A*AAA and is continuing her education at The University of Sheffield to study Biomedical Science with an industrial Placement Year

Lily Patchen who achieved A*AA and is undertaking a Bachelors degree in Maths

Harrison Rae received Distinction*, Distinction*, A and earned a place at the University of Nottingham to study Finance, Accounting and Management

Callum Malkin who achieved AABB and is continuing education at the University of York to study History and Politics

William Phoon who achieved ABB, Distinction is going to Bristol University to study Economics and Management with Study Abroad.

Katya Haggett who achieved AACC is going to the University of Manchester to study Ancient History and Archaeology.

Alison Hornby, Head of Sixth Form, added ‘I am inspired by the dedication shown by our students and very excited about the vast array of fantastic destinations they will now pursue. This group of students have embraced all the opportunities available to them, to ensure that they have achieved the best results possible. They have also contributed to the wider Academy community and have been great role models for our younger students. We proudly wish them well as they go on to their next steps.’

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust, said: “I feel immensely proud of our Year 13 students across the Trust. Through consistent effort and ambition, they have truly earned their achievements.

“Our fantastic teachers and support staff at Thomas Clarkson Academy have played a crucial role, always encouraging and supporting each student to aim high and live out our value of Ambition For All.

“A heartfelt thank you also goes to our families. Your belief in your children and support for our schools help make our community caring and ambitious. I look forward to seeing all the exciting things our students will accomplish next.”

Thomas Clarkson Academy has increased its range of courses in September to include Criminology and Food Science and Nutrition and welcomes applications from students across the local community. All are welcome to come and discuss a Post 16 offer after GCSE results next week.