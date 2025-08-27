106th birthday celebrations for Henrietta

Hetty's Birthday cake

Celebrations have been in full swing at Longueville court, as one of its residents reaches her 106th in style.

Henrietta Gavaghan was joined by staff, relatives, and other residents as she received her third telegram from the King in recognition of her landmark birthdays.

A party was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef.

Henrietta who was born in London has a love for playing the piano, and often played at local pubs and birthday parties, Hetty who loves music and animals still enjoys a sing-a-long to some of her favourite music.

Hetty came to live at Longueville court in 2020, where she puts a smile of the staffs faces daily.

The birthday girl, said she was thankful to her granddaughter Jan and grandson in-law Rob for all they do for her, and the staff for arranging entertainment for her big day.

Hetty enjoyed opening her gifts with her family and staff, she then enjoyed entertainment from the wonderful Lesley-ann.

Among those relatives attending was Granddaughter Jan, Grandson in-law Rob, Hetty who played host for the afternoon to fellow residents while they enjoyed the entertainment. Speaking about Hetty’s Milestone birthday staff said: “Hetty is such a lovely women, who has a great sense of humour, she has really enjoyed her day, and we look forward to celebrating with her Next year.”

Krzysztof Krzysztofiak, General Manager of Barchester Longueville Court added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Hetty is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”

Longueville Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Longueville Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 104 residents from respite care to long term stays.