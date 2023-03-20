News you can trust since 1948
Workers at Peterborough's Amazon fulfilment centre raise hundreds of pounds for Comic Relief

​Staff staged a ‘week of fun’ at workplace

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:24 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:24 GMT

Staff at internet retailer Amazon in Peterborough have helped raise more than £1,300 for Comic Relief.

​Colleagues at the Amazon fulfilment centre at Kingston Park devoted a week to a series of fun activities in the run-up to Red Nose Day on March 17.

Through events such as a Wear Red day, a virtual photobooth and Comic Relief-themed games they raised £365 with a further £1,000 donated by the centre.

The staff at Amazon in Peterborough who have raised more than £1,000 for Comic Relief.
Afterwards, Gareth Davies, General Manager, said: “Delivering Red Noses is just one of the ways our team is supporting Comic Relief this year.

"We’ve had so much fun getting together and helping to support the remarkable work Comic Relief does through our fundraising efforts.”

And Amazon employee Agata Polak said: “I loved having a laugh with the team here in Peterborough in the lead up to Red Nose Day. Whether it was through a virtual photobooth or ‘Wear Red’ day, we had a lot of fun together raising awareness and funds for the many causes the charity supports.”

Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, said: “We are hugely grateful to all Amazon colleagues and customers who are able to support this year’s Red Nose Day.

“Ever since we first created the Red Nose in 1988, it has always been a way of showing people how even the smallest of things can make a huge difference.

"We know times are difficult right now, but millions of people across the UK and around the world need our support.”

