Woodston businesses to be lost after flats plan approved

Pinn Homes Limited has received planning permission from Peterborough City Council to build on the corner of Bakers Lane, off Oundle Road.

However, this will result in the demolition of buildings currently used by car leasing company I-cars Peterborough Ltd and Bakers Lane Hand Car Wash.

The new block of flats will be three storeys in height facing Bakers Lane and two storeys facing The Dell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area earmarked for re-development. EMN-210621-164145009

The council had received three objections to the plans, one of which highlighted the loss of jobs.

Others raised fears about an increase in traffic and loss of privacy for neighbours.