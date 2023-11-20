Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An electronic components supplier in Wisbech has been praised for a two decades-long partnership with an international business.

Wisbech-based Anglia Components has been commended for its reliability during a 20 year collaboration with Japanese Omron Electronic Components, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anglia has been the UK distributor of choice for the Omron Corporation.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Tony Wilmot, Business Development Manager, Omron, David Liston, European Distribution Manager, Omron; Jose Luis Gonzalez del Val, Chief Operating Officer, Omron; John Bowman, Marketing Director, Anglia; Chris O’Neill, Senior Business Development Manager Europe, Omron.

Its chief operating officer, Jose Luis Gonzalez del Val, said: “As Omron celebrates 90 years of success, it’s important to recognise the external partnerships that have supported us in this journey.

"Anglia is vital to our distribution network as a reliable partner with outstanding relationships to its customer base.

"Anglia’s work has been recognised previously when they received Omron’s Best Distributor for Northern Europe award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We expect this long-standing partnership to continue for years to come.”

John Bowman, marketing director at Anglia, said: “We’re proud to be recognised by Omron as one of its long-serving distribution partners.

"It’s always exciting to see what innovations in the electronic component sphere Omron present to us to implement with our customers and countless designs have hugely benefited from their products.”