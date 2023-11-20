Wisbech-based Anglia Components is commended for 20 year-long partnership
An electronic components supplier in Wisbech has been praised for a two decades-long partnership with an international business.
Wisbech-based Anglia Components has been commended for its reliability during a 20 year collaboration with Japanese Omron Electronic Components, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary.
Anglia has been the UK distributor of choice for the Omron Corporation.
Its chief operating officer, Jose Luis Gonzalez del Val, said: “As Omron celebrates 90 years of success, it’s important to recognise the external partnerships that have supported us in this journey.
"Anglia is vital to our distribution network as a reliable partner with outstanding relationships to its customer base.
"Anglia’s work has been recognised previously when they received Omron’s Best Distributor for Northern Europe award.
"We expect this long-standing partnership to continue for years to come.”
John Bowman, marketing director at Anglia, said: “We’re proud to be recognised by Omron as one of its long-serving distribution partners.
"It’s always exciting to see what innovations in the electronic component sphere Omron present to us to implement with our customers and countless designs have hugely benefited from their products.”
Omron Corporation officially reached its 90th anniversary in May. The company recognised the milestone with a series of events that included the support of global non-profit partners through volunteer events.