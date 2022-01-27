Winter market to open in Peterborough today

The market opens today (Thursday)

Shoppers will find tasty street food options, tempting sweet treats, artisan producers and quirky craft items with over 15 internationally themed stalls lining Bridge Street in the heart of the city centre.

The winter market, run by RR Event Solutions Ltd, will feature a range of traders including a few firm favourites from the popular continental street market events. Food talls include London Street Foods, Pimentos Bar and Grill, The Taste of Greece, Little China Noodles Bar, Singaporean Food, El Mexicano, The Finest Fudge Co and Macaron Marlo. Craft stalls include Aly Maky and Adamable Crafts.

Cllr Steve Allen, cabinet member for housing, culture and communities, said: “Covid has impacted our city centre activities over the past couple of years but there is much to enjoy this year starting with this market. I know the Winter Market will be hugely welcomed by many of our residents.”