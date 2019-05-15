Whittlesey’s Original Factory Shop hosts party and discounts to celebrate 50 years

A discount retailer in Whittlesey has celebrated 50 years in business with an art competition for schools.

The Original Factory Shop, in High Causeway, has invited schools to create artwork that represents what community means to them.

The winning school has been named as Park Lane School which will have its artwork unveiled and displayed in store on Saturday during what the retailer says will be a ‘bumper party’.

The event is set to be a celebration of all things Whittlesey with entertainment throughout the weekend plus discounts on a range of products in store.

It also means the school will go into the retailer’s national challenge where the winner stands to get a £1,000 prize.

Emma Fox, chief executive of The Original Factory Shop, said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating 50 years in the community.

“Everyone in Whittlesey is coming together for what we’re hoping will be an amazing event.

“All the schools entries that have come in so far have been amazing and it was tough to pick a winner overall.

“We want to thank everyone for their tremendous efforts so far.”

“I’d like to personally invite everyone in the area to come and get involved in what will be an amazing celebration.”