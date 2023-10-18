Vistry provides new football kit to youngsters at Nene Valley FC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company, which is building new homes under its Linden Homes and Bovis Homes brands at Great Haddon Wood near Peterborough, has donated funds to buy new kit for the team, based at Nene Valley Community Centre. The money has funded a new home kit as well as three jumpers for coaches to wear on the sidelines.

Team coach Luke Fage said: “I’m extremely happy that I have 10 children who all look incredibly smart. The logo looks great on our orange and black kit.

“Watching the kids enjoy the game of football and develop life skills is fantastic to see, but most importantly watching them smile week in and week out makes this job so much fun. At U9 level, match results are not recorded, but the boys have come away smiling in all four games this season so far.”

Nene Valley FC 9s team in Peterborough in the new kit which has been purchased thanks to Vistry

Fraser Hopes, managing director for Vistry East Midlands, said: “We are very pleased to have helped with sponsorship for Nene Valley FC U9s, who are such a talented team of young players.

“We have a long-term commitment to supporting groups and charities in Peterborough, as this is where our regional head office is based, alongside the fact that we have started work on a major new development at Great Haddon Wood which will deliver hundreds of new homes for the city over the coming years.

“Grassroots football clubs have such an important role to play in the local community, promoting an active and social lifestyle for children and their families and we hope our sponsorship will play a part in helping this continue.”

Vistry East Midlands is building 992 new homes at Great Haddon Wood, with homes to be sold at Haddon Green under the Linden Homes brand and at Haddon Peake under the Bovis Homes brand.

In addition to these much-needed new homes, the development will also provide vital infrastructure to support the new neighbourhood, including land for a new primary school, sporting and community facilities.