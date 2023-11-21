Vistry golf day raises more than £10,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society

A golf day hosted by Vistry Group raised more than £10,000 for the company’s chosen charity of the year, the Alzheimer’s Society.

Vistry East Midlands, which has its regional head office in Peterborough, organised the event for colleagues and sub-contractors in September at Greetham Valley in Greetham, Rutland.

Following the golf competition, participants enjoyed a raffle and auction, magic tricks from Pride in the Job award-winning site manager Mike Rose, a talk by Pete Greaves from the Alzheimer’s Society and the presentation of prizes.

Neil Kendrick, production manager at Vistry East Midlands, said: “The Alzheimer’s Society is a wonderful charity as most of us present have been touched by this sad disease.

Pete Greaves from the Alzheimer's Society accepts a cheque from Andy Pearce

“Not only was it great raising money to go towards research, but also a representative from the charity gave a thought-provoking speech which gave us all far more information on the topic. This really brought home the reason we were all there and the impact the day could have.”

This is the first time the long-running annual fundraising event has been held since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

Andy Pearce, construction director at Vistry East Midlands, said: “I am moved with the amount raised at the golf day this year. This incredible sum was a new record, which is an extraordinary achievement for our region.

“The hard work and dedication of the team who organised this deserves special recognition. For the first time ever we had a waiting list of people wanting to take part. Even when the event was finished, people stayed to participate in the raffle and auction to help raise even more money for The Alzheimer’s Society.

“The event allowed our members of staff to get together and work in teams in an environment that was fun, all while supporting this fantastic cause. It was great to see so many of our colleagues bonding and enjoying the day.”

A team from sub-contractors JSJ Roofing were the overall winners on the day, while Steve Gray, from Maxitile, won the Nearest to the Pin prize and Ricky Hitcham, from MV Kelly Groundworks, won the prize for the Longest Drive.

Steve Manning, from JSJ Roofing, said: “We have a great relationship with all involved and are always happy to work alongside Vistry. The competition was really well-organised, and it was great to raise so much money for the charity.”

Vistry Group incorporates Linden Homes, Bovis Homes and Countryside Homes.