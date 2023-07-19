​A commercial vehicles bodybuilder has just launched a new apprenticeship scheme.​

TVS Interfleet, which operates from sites in Wisbech and Market Deeping, says the new programme will get underway in September with eight apprenticeship places.

The new apprenticeships will be in the welding and body fitter departments and the training will be run jointly with the College of West Anglia which will provide classroom-based learning and skills development.

Oleg Lifanov and Luke Hackett who previously served as apprentices at TVS Interfleet, which is recruiting eight new trainees to start in September.

Ian Walch, operations director at TVS Interfleet, said: “TVS Interfleet has grown significantly over the last couple of years and we’re continually looking at ways to strengthen our workforce to meet our ambitious growth plans.

“Now is the right time to open a new apprenticeship programme that will provide opportunities for local individuals who are leaving school.

"On successful completion of the programme, individuals will have the skills and qualifications to secure a job for life due to the in-demand nature of the apprenticeships that we are offering.

"It is hoped that they will continue to work and flourish for TVS Interfleet and be part of our exciting journey.”

The company has also developed a buddy system which will be part of a mentoring package to help apprentices through their first experience of a full-time job.

Individuals who join the new apprenticeship programme will also be able access TVS Interfleet’s benefits package including life insurance, critical illness cover, and Medicash.