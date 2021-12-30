Union confirms Peterborough bus strikes suspended

Stagecoach East

Workers at Cambus, part of Stagecoach East and which runs 90 per cent of Peterborough’s bus services with 180 staff in the city, were poised to take industrial action from January 4 as part of a pay dispute, with 10 days of strike action planned.

However, yesterday discussions took place in Cambridge and Fenstanton yesterday - with more taking place today in Peterborough - which has meant the strikes have been suspended.

Last night, Unite regional officer Mark Plumb said: “Following positive discussions with Cambus management today (Wednesday 29 December), it has been agreed that the strikes due to start on Tuesday (4 January) are suspended while our members based at Cambridge and Fenstanton vote on an improved pay offer over the next couple of days. Details of the offer remain confidential while our members vote on the package.

“Tomorrow (Thursday 30 December), Unite is having talks with the Cambus management in Peterborough when we expect a similar improved offer to be put on the table.”

About 400 Cambus workers, including drivers, engineers, cleaners and shunters, in Peterborough, Cambridge and Fenstanton, are involved in the dispute.

The strike days were scheduled to be:

4am on January 4 to 4am January 9 (a five day stoppage)

4am on January 10 to 4am on January 11 (24 hours stoppage)

4am on January 12 to 4am on January 13 (24 hours stoppage)

4am on January 15 to 4am on January 16 (24 hours stoppage)

4am on January 17 to 4am on January 18 (24 hours stoppage)