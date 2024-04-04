Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Offering a range of packages going up to 900Mbps, Trooli has brought ultrafast internet speeds thirteen times faster than the UK average to areas across Cambridgeshire.[1] To put this into perspective, this means locals could have more than 100 devices connected to their home broadband, all at the same time, without limitations.

Residents in some of these areas previously suffered from broadband speeds as slow as 10Mbps, due to only being served by an outdated, copper-based infrastructure. Now, Trooli’s brand new full fibre network delivers a service that will transform internet access for those tired of endless buffering and pixelated streams.

A rapidly growing number of happy customers are already benefitting from Trooli’s ultrafast connection, as demonstrated by an impressive 4.8 Trustpilot score, rated ‘Excellent’. Alongside ultrafast broadband speed, Trooli boasts UK-based customer services available seven days a week and the reassurance that prices won’t increase mid-contract, whilst the company has also recently picked up the awards for ‘Most Reliable Provider’ and ‘Best for Speed Satisfaction’ at the 2024 Broadband Genie Awards.

Trooli Brings Ultrafast Full Fibre Broadband to Cambridgeshire Towns

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, comments: “We’re delighted to be bringing our ultrafast service to more residents across Cambridgeshire.

“For years, many in the area have been forced to tolerate frustratingly slow copper-based internet connections. With more people reliant on a dependable, fast internet connection than ever before, this technology simply can’t keep up with the needs of the everyday home.

“Good, reliable internet access is such an essential part of everyday life and now people across multiple towns, can benefit from a superior internet connection they can actually rely on. Whether you’re a home-worker, an avid movie streamer, an always-online family, or a diehard gamer – our service will be right up your street.”

Trooli’s full fibre service is now available to residents across the following areas:

- Bottisham

- Fordham

- Littleport

- Ramsey

- Somersham