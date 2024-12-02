Triple green success for Roythornes

November was a successful month for Roythornes solicitors as they celebrated triple success with their sustainability programmes.

The first triumph was being listed in the Legal 500 Green Guide. The guide, which highlights the efforts of only 52 law firms across the UK, showcases the firm’s leadership in supporting green initiatives and driving positive change within the legal sector.

This was closely followed by receiving a special award at the Investors in the Environment (iiE) Award ceremony where the planet-conscious law firm received a special ‘Decade of Green’ award for outstanding achievements over the last decade. Roythornes has worked closely with iiE on its sustainability programs and is audited annually by them on progress made towards their goals.

The third accolade was received at the Peterborough Telegraph Business awards, where Roythornes fought off stiff competition to win the Sustainable Business award.

Roythornes Operations Director Ann Barrasso

Speaking about the awards, Ann Barrasso Operations Director said:

“We’re delighted to have received three accolades in such short succession for our sustainability interventions. The whole firm has put a tremendous amount of effort into our initiatives and to receive recognition for these makes them even more worthwhile.”

“We are aware that it’s a long journey and there is always more we can do, but we have an ambitious programme in place and the enthusiasm across all of our offices to makes a massive difference to how effective our interventions are at reducing our impact on the planet.”