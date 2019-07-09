Triple awards success for property agents in Peterborough.

A leading commercial agents with a base in Peterborough is celebrating a triple awards triumph.

Barker Storey Matthews, which has offices in, was awarded the titles Most Active Agent, Most Active Instructions and Most Active Dealmarker.

The presentations for the Radius Data Exchange Regional Agency Awards were made during a ceremony held in Cambridge to celebrate the East of England’s leading commercial property dealmakers.

Awarding the Most Active Agent title, the judges highlighted the fact that Barker Storey Matthews had completed 50 per cent more transactions than any other competing agency in the Cambridgeshire category.

The Most Active Dealmaker award went to Richard Jones of the agency’s Peterborough office.

Afterwards, Steve Hawkins, partner at Barker Storey Matthews, which is now part of Eddisons, said: “These industry awards are coveted as they signal an independent endorsement of agency expertise and achievement.

“Our clients - and any property professionals with whom we deal - can be confident that they are working with the best in the region.

“It’s a win for the agency, but this is only due to the efforts of each individual agent who all continue to work hard to keep us top of the property pile in the region and, specifically, in the high performing, high octane markets of Cambridgeshire.”

The awards are organised by commercial property research specialists, EGi and its companion publication, Estates Gazette (EG).