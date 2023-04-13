Travelodge confirm interest in opening new hotel in Peterborough - which could create 25 new jobs

Hotel chain Travelodge have confirmed they are interested in opening a new site in Peterborough.

The firm already run three hotels in and around Peterborough – in the city centre, at Eye Green and at Alwalton – however, the company have announced plans to expand and build 300 new hotels across the country, including in Peterborough and Stamford.

The chain said it had written to 220 local authorities proposing a joint development partnership that it said would boost regeneration in their towns and cities.

Travelodge, New Road, Peterborough

While no sites have been identified in Peterborough for a new hotel, a spokesperson for the firm said: “We are open to opportunities across Peterborough. A new hotel opening could create on average 25 jobs.”

Steve Bennett, Travelodge’s chief property and development officer, said: “In the current climate, local authorities are under extreme pressure to invest in their economy and support regeneration projects. This is why we are today writing to 220 local authorities to offer our support, as we can make a real difference."

He added: “Adding a Travelodge hotel can be a catalyst to attract new businesses, support regeneration, bring vacant buildings back into economic use as well as attracting thousands of new overnight visitors to the area and revitalising high streets.”