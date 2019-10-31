Transformation of Peterborough's Fletton Quays was 30 years in the making, now developers are sought to tackle the final plot.

Developers are being sought to convert Peterborough's Whitworth Mill into luxury apartments as work starts on the final stages of the prestigious Fletton Quays site.

Bids have been requested from developers to turn the 19th century riverside mill into apartments as work begins on the final stage of the transformation of Fletton Quays, which has been 30 years in the making.

The mill site on the south bank of the River Nene.

The prominent Whitworth Mill, which occupies about 22,642 sq ft over four floors, has been earmarked for conversion into residential use or a mix of residential accommodation and commercial use, which ideally would be a venture to promote the arts or design and media.

The mill sits on a 1.41 acre site fronting the River Nene and the remaining one acre would be used for the construction of flats and/or townhouses.

The property is to be sold by way of Informal Tender, with a closing date for bids of January 17, 2020.

Julian Welch, director of Peterborough commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews, which is acting on behalf of Peterborough City Council, said: "I expect good levels of demand.

The last development plot at Fletton Quays.

"Fletton Quays in general is a popular development, the only substantial development in the city centre for 40 years, and this is the last remaining plot."

Fletton Quays is already home to the new headquarters building for Peterborough City Council, a new 418 space multi storey car park and two retail units.

Weston Homes are developing 358 apartments in four blocks fronting the river.

In addition, construction is due to commence shortly on a new 160 bed hotel for Hilton Garden Inn, and also on a new 85,000 sq ft ‘Government Hub’ office building which will house the Passport Agency, Environment Agency and Natural England, amongst others.