Three new business leaders join Combined Authority's influential business board
Three new appointments have been made to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority business board.
The trio of new arrivals are expected to provide extra insight into the work of the board, which seeks to guide the Combined Authority’s decision-making about the needs of business across the county.
The new appointments include farming and horticulture expert Emma Garfield who runs a Peterborough-based consultancy business with clients in industry, agritech, government and science.
She also works at University of Cambridge Enterprise commercialising agritech to help agricultural and horticultural businesses improve their productivity and sustainability.
She is joined by Dr Araminta Ledger, who is the managing director of Cambridge University Health Partners and who works with academic, industry, and healthcare providers.
The third new addition is chairman of the Allia Charitable Group, Tim Jones who during more than 22 years at Allia he has overseen a range of new solutions enabling small businesses to grow.
Al Kingsley, chair of the business board, said: “The board continues to strengthen with these fantastic appointments, giving us more important insight from industry from a range of perspectives.
“In trying to support local growth in what are very challenging economic times, it has never been more important that we have a board which best represents all aspects of industry in our region.”