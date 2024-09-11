The Ivy Rose Agency make it a hat trick with Peterborough United Football Club

VR-Inspired kit-launch propels The Posh to over 500 orders within 48 hours

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ivy Rose Agency, a creative marketing powerhouse based in Peterborough, has once again teamed up with Peterborough United Football Club for an electrifying project. This time, the agency has hit the back of the net with the 24/25 Third Kit launch video, marking their third successful collaboration with the club.

Drawing inspiration from a gaming concept, The Ivy Rose Agency conceptualised, directed, and produced the video, which has already made waves, generating over 500 orders within the first 48 hours of going live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the creative minds behind the launch, The Ivy Rose Agency expertly captured the spirit of Posh, blending cutting-edge technology with sleek visuals to produce an unforgettable VR-themed video, shot at local functional training gym; Elevate.

Alex Lewis, Joel Randall, Archie Collins & Tyisha Lannon behind the scenes at the third kit shoot

This shoot was designed to not only highlight the intricate design and unique features of the new third kit but also to showcase the club’s all-important sponsor partners. Released across the club’s social media platforms, the video resonated strongly with fans, driving excitement for the new kit and generating in excess of 150k organic views across the team’s channels.

Tyisha Lannon, Founder of The Ivy Rose Agency, expressed her enthusiasm for the project:"It’s always a privilege to work with Peterborough United, and this project was particularly special as we were challenged to push creative boundaries by incorporating VR. We wanted to create something futuristic that would engage a younger audience, whilst capturing the essence of the team. We’re thrilled with the response so far and It’s a pleasure to work alongside our local club to showcase their 24/25 Third kit!"

Peterborough United's Commercial Manager, Alex Harris, commented:"Partnering with The Ivy Rose Agency for a third time has been fantastic. Their incredible work has been invaluable, and I can't thank them enough. I look forward to continuing our collaboration on future campaigns.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ivy Rose Agency’s creative partnership with Peterborough United has gone from strength to strength, starting with assisting with creative direction for the 2022 home kit launch and followed by their groundbreaking work on this year’s training kit video, on behalf of Training Kit Sponsors Smart Solutions.

Joel Randall and Archie Collins behind the scenes in the new third kit with VR tech

Now, with the VR-driven third kit launch, The Ivy Rose Agency has cemented its reputation as a visionary force in sports marketing. Each collaboration has pushed the envelope, demonstrating the agency’s unmatched ability to blend creativity with passion, leaving a lasting impact on Posh fans and the broader football community alike. As this latest video continues to captivate and drive sales, it's clear that The Ivy Rose Agency is not just meeting expectations—they're setting new standards.

Watch the full video here.

To learn more about The Ivy Rose Agency, head to their website: www.theivyroseagency.com