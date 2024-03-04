The Apprentice winner Joseph Valente celebrates expansion of own mentoring business
Peterborough’s BBC The Apprentice winner has officially opened his new look offices in the city.
Entrepreneur Joseph Valente has just moved into a larger suite of offices in Peterborough as his mentoring business Trade Mastermind continues to grow and and as he supports the launch of a new business.
Staff gathered to celebrate as operations manager Chris Ruggiero cut the ribbon to declare open the new offices at the Brightfield Business Hub in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, watched by Mr Valente with his son Joseph.
The extra 10 000 square feet of space will provide two conference rooms capable of holding 100 people each plus additional offices.
Mr Valente’s Trade Mastermind and Coaching Academy was launched in 2020 to help sole traders and small businesses in the construction sector to achieve fast and remarkable growth and fast.
And now he has just launched the Valente Business Academy, which is aimed at for all entrepreneurs.
Mr Valente, who won the BBC Apprentice title in 2015 and built his own plumbing business ImpraGas, based in Yaxley, into a £10 million turnover operation employing 150 staff, said: “My expertise is not only starting businesses but growing them in the right way.”