Tesco Golden Community Grants return to Peterborough

Tesco shoppers in Peterborough have a golden hour to win a share of half a million pounds for their local school or a community group that supports children this Saturday (16th March).

As part of the supermarket’s ‘Stronger Starts’ campaign, between 12 noon and 1.00 pm, shoppers in one-hundred Tesco stores can take a lucky dip to find a gold version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Customers who find a gold token can choose which local school or community project will receive a £5,000 Golden Grant to spend on equipment or healthy food to help give children a stronger start in life.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities for Tesco, said: “Right now, £5,000 can make a massive difference to a school or community project and help them give children a stronger start in life. Our Stronger Starts campaign has already funded so many groups and schools across the UK and we can’t wait to see what these Golden Tokens can do in more communities countrywide.

“We’re giving customers who visit these one-hundred stores the chance to make a difference to a school or group doing amazing work on their doorstep.”

Golden Grants are awarded twice a year and are part of Tesco Stronger Starts, a £5m grant programme in partnership with Groundwork UK. The grants will help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.

In Peterborough, the three local recipients vying for a chance of being awarded the Golden Token and £5,000 are Herlington Pre-School, Leighton Primary School, and St John Henry Newman Catholic School.

Schools and children’s groups can apply via Groundwork for a grant by going to www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts.

Successful applications will go to a vote in their local Tesco store where customers choose which of the three projects they’d like to support by voting with a blue token.