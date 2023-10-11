Swinging Success: Cambridgeshire housebuilder tees up sponsorship for golfing event
Ramsey Golf Club, which is located close to the homebuilder’s Ramsey Park development, challenged anyone and everyone to strike it lucky on the sponsored hole.
The 150 yard par three was an opportunity to win a TaylorMade Stealth driver for each and every hole in one during the Captain’s Day competition.
Philip Ackers, Captain at Ramsey Golf Club, said: “We are very thankful for the sponsorship from David Wilson Homes. It’s great to see such a large developer caring and supporting for the local communities in which it builds.
“The sun shone on the Captain’s Day celebrations and a great day was had by all, but unfortunately there were no aces to be found. There were over 150 competitors on the day, and the nearest to the pin winner on the 7th also won vouchers to spend in the pro shop.”
Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to have been able to support Ramsey Golf Club with a sponsorship and I’m glad to see that the Captain’s Day event was a great success.
“As a leading developer it is very important for us to engage with the local community as best as we can so that they can thrive.”
Ramsey Park is a vibrant community of three, four and five bedroom homes situated in the traditional market town of Ramsey, where residents can enjoy a slice of country living with many amenities on the doorstep.
For more about developments in the area, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Cambridgeshire, or call 033 3355 8486.