Support challenge aimed at innovative Peterborough start-ups looking to change the world

A new support programme has been launched to nurture start-up businesses in Peterborough.

Future 20 will offer help to start-ups with innovative ideas to tackle to resolve global and local challenges.

The programme is being operated by the Allia Future Business Centres, which runs three centres including one in London Road, Peterborough.

The chosen start-ups get 18 months of support and advice from entrepreneurs and angel investors, introductions to funders, advice on products and access to testing sites.

Emma Mee, programme manager, said: “The problems the world faces need more than out-of-the-box solutions. The members of our programme will bring new passion and innovation to meet these challenges.”

For details see https://futurebusinesscentre.co.uk/future-20

The UK wide programme is inviting start-ups to apply now with a closing date of May 31.

The aim is to support 20 inspiring start-ups that address the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This will be by tackling challenges such as climate action, clean water and sanitation, food poverty, clean energy, responsible consumption, gender equality and well-being – to help them develop into sustainable businesses, scale and create maximum impact.

Caroline Hyde, chief executive of Allia Future Business Centres, said: “Together with key strategic partners, we are launching The Future 20 to find those who we believe can change the world and inspire others to do so.

“We are looking to leverage everything we and our partners can provide to ensure their acceleration and success in their ambition.”

Key partners are: AgeTech Accelerator, Agri-Tech East, Anglian water, Aurora Cambridge, Cambridge Cleantech, Cambridge Wireless, Enterprise Europe Network, Fair Education Alliance (formerly Teach First), The Health Foundry, Innovate UK, Oxford Greentech, Stone King, Water Innovation Network and the Wellcome Genome Campus.