Supermarket operator Aldi launches search for new apprentices in Peterborough
Supermarket operator Aldi is recruiting scores of new apprentices in Peterborough and the surrounding area.
The recruitment is part of a nationwide drive by the retailer to find more than 500 new apprentices this year.
The apprenticeship scheme has opportunities across stores, buying, logistics and HGV driver roles.
Recently, Aldi raised pay rates for all store and warehouse colleagues, with pay for some apprenticeship roles rising by up to 37 per cent.
It means a store apprentice can earn £8.44 per hour in year one, rising to £11.83 per hour in year three, with paid breaks.
Those in logistics and driver roles can earn £10.96 and £14.13 per hour respectively.
Lisa Murphy, training and development director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re on the lookout for hardworking individuals to bolster our team.”
“By joining our apprenticeship scheme, individuals will become experts in their role and receive in-depth skills training at one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country.
“The apprentices of today are the leaders of tomorrow, so we’re always on the hunt for more amazing individuals from all backgrounds to join our team.”
To apply for the apprenticeship scheme visit the Aldi website here.