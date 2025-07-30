Sue Ryder’s Regional Director, Allison Mann, celebrates major career milestone

Sue Ryder’s Regional Director for the East of England, Allison Mann, is marking a major career milestone this month, by celebrating 25 years of dedicated service.

Allison first joined Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in 2000 as a part-time Registered Nurse, immediately demonstrating a commitment to palliative care and a drive to deliver truly compassionate, patient-centred support.

“All I ever really wanted to do was be a nurse,” said Allison, who lives in Stamford. “Even as a child, I just knew that caring for people was what I wanted to do.”

“It never occurred to me then that I would end up as Regional Director, but along the way, opportunities have come along, and I’ve taken them.”

Allison is proud to celebrate 25 years of service with Sue Ryder.

It was during her time as a Ward Sister on a busy respiratory ward in Leicester that Allison first encountered palliative care.

“I often felt that the care patients were receiving on an acute medical ward wasn’t meeting their needs in those final moments,” she shared.

“I knew I could do more,” Allison explained. “When I joined Sue Ryder, I found I could give patients and their families the time they needed and deserved.”

With more than 25 years of experience, Allison’s journey has taken her from Staff Nurse to Ward Sister, and through a series of senior leadership roles, including Head of Clinical Services. Today, she leads Sue Ryder’s healthcare operations in the East of England, driving innovation across the region. Her role spans budget management, service transformation, collaboration with Integrated Care Boards, and a commitment to delivering high-quality end-of-life care.

Allison explained: “Now I’m responsible for the East of England Region for healthcare, my main focus is to transform our services and ensure we’re delivering what we need to in line with our objectives. It’s also about increasing awareness of what we offer and reaching more people who can benefit from our care.”

She continued: “Ultimately, and I say this as a nurse first and foremost, it’s the difference we make to patients and their families that really matters. Knowing we’re there for people when they need us most.”

Reflecting on her time with Sue Ryder so far, Allison shared: “I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made. I feel so fortunate to work alongside such a wonderful, caring group of people. The culture here feels just right - we’re kind, thoughtful, and truly live by Sue Ryder’s values and behaviours.”

"Sue Ryder has big plans to increase support for people in their own homes and communities, work in greater collaboration with the NHS and other partners and improve awareness and understanding of the need for more sustainable end-of-life care and bereavement support.”

“It’s an exciting time, and I’m so proud to be part of it.”

When she’s not busy developing Sue Ryder's expert care and support in the East of England, Allison enjoys walking with her dog Barney, gardening, and sailing on Rutland Water with her husband, David.

To find out more about Sue Ryder’s hospices in the East of England, visit www.sueryder.org/thorpehall or www.sueryder.org/stjohns