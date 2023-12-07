Stamford music agency 'Bands For Hire' has acquired Rutland-based agency DG Music, bringing together the region's two leading providers of live music.

Bands For Hire has been operating for 13 years under the directorship of Peterborough-based Adam Mezzatesta and is now one of the leading music agencies in the UK, booking almost 3000 events every year.

DG Music, based in Oakham, was founded just under 20 years ago by local musician and member of Showaddywaddy, David Graham. The company's roster includes popular artists such as The Houndogs, The Atlantics, Monroe, and harpist Eleanor Turner.

David says, "Things are very different for me post-Covid. I rejoined Showaddywaddy in August 2020 and have been on the road since then, meaning less time to spend in the office on my business. It's been a wonderful experience, and I'm just so pleased that I've been able to hand over all of the business operations to such a successful company."

Adam Mezzatesta and David Graham

With over 750 acts based across the UK, Bands For Hire continues to grow year on year and is looking forward to working with the fantastic roster of artists on DG Music.

Director Adam says, "We're excited to be taking on DG Music and want to reassure customers that all bookings and services will remain as before. It's just us at the end of the phone instead."