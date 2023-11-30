Stagecoach East wins gold at UK Bus Awards

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s largest local bus operator has been acknowledged for its outstanding outreach work at the prestigious UK Bus Awards.

At a ceremony held at Troxy in London, the judges gave Stagecoach East a Gold Award in the Bus and Community category for its work on Behind the Buses. This scheme sees local politicians and community representatives invited to local depots to learn more about what it takes to keep local buses moving in the busy Eastern region.

Moreover, Andy Fisher, Engineering Manager of both Cambridge and Fenstanton depots went home with a Silver Award for Engineer of the Year; and Stagecoach East was also made finalists in three further categories: Culture Change for its KOPS campaign, Going for Growth for the 100% Club, and Young Manager of the Year for Amber Olney.

The results come just weeks after Stagecoach East won the trophy for Excellence in Road Safety, Traffic Management and Enforcement at the National Transport Awards 2023.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “It really has been quite a remarkable few weeks to get such recognition for our region on a national scale. I could not be prouder of what we have achieved and the team that has made it happen.

“Such a lot of hard work goes into bringing these initiatives to life and then drawing together the application pack for the judges. We were amazed to even be shortlisted in five different categories, so to go home a winner feels like a vindication of all the work that has gone in.