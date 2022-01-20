Staff at Peterborough’s Whirlpool scheme help raise over £7000 for Sue Ryder with ‘treecycling’ campaign

Whirlpool staff take part in Sue Ryder's 'treecycling' scheme.

The campaign saw a group of volunteers, including eight colleagues from Whirlpool UK, the home of Hotpoint, Indesit, Whirlpool and KitchenAid brands, collect real Christmas trees from homes across Peterborough, throughout January, in exchange for a donation.

Once collected, the trees were recycled and used for mulch.

In total, more than 500 trees from across the city were collected and over £7,000 was raised, the proceeds of which were donated to the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Ryder’s committed team of doctors, nurses and carers provide expert palliative care and support for people living with neurological conditions. The charity further supports the family members of patients, as well as those experiencing bereavement after the loss of a loved one. The Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough is the only specialist palliative care inpatient unit in the city, and also offers a ‘Hospice at Home’ service, which provides patients living in communities in and around Peterborough with the opportunity to receive care in their own home.

Whirlpool UK has supported the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice for a number of years. In addition to donating appliances, the company regularly takes part in fundraising activities to raise money for the charity.

Ian Moverley, Public Affairs Director, Whirlpool UK Appliances Limited, said: “We are extremely proud to continue supporting Sue Ryder. My colleagues and I thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the ‘Treecycling’ scheme to raise funds for the charity, particularly as it’s such as worthy cause for so many people living in Peterborough.

“It is important to us at Whirlpool UK to support the communities where our colleagues work and live, in addition to helping improve the lives of others, especially those in need, by volunteering our time and donating resources.”

Joely Garner, Community Fundraising Manager, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, added: “The biggest thank you to everyone involved for their incredible support over the last few days with our Treecycling campaign. It is truly thanks to amazing people in our community that we can run this brilliant fundraising initiative for our hospice care at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall.”