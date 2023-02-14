​Staff at a tenant referencing company in Peterborough are celebrating reaching a new milestone.​

The colleagues at The Lettings Hub, based in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, are marking the 10th anniversary of the company with giveaways to their customers, clients and staff.

The company is running its #TheHubTurns10 campaign which will see The Lettings Hub complete 10 days of giveaways to clients, new customers, employees, suppliers, and charity partners.

Staff at The Lettings Hub, in Peterborough, celebrate their company's 10th anniversary.

A company spokesperson said it was estimated that over the last decade the firm had helped more than 3.5 million people move.

And it is reckoned that The Lettings Hub’s own award-winning tech platform BOX is now used by more than 1,000 letting agents.

Heidi Shackell, chief executive, said: “Everyone here is looking forward to celebrating The Lettings Hub’s 10th year this week and we want to take the time to show appreciation to all our supporters; be they our clients, suppliers, or charity partners.

"It’s also a great chance to thank all our team members, some of whom have been here since that first tenant reference.

She added: “2023 is set to be an exciting year for us, with BOX delivering increased user benefits via our continual feature releases, and our teams working hard to support that with the best customer service in the lettings industry.

"We hope everyone who wins enjoys the prizes, but our thanks extend to all our loyal and new customers who we are genuinely grateful to for helping us grow over the last 10 years.”

