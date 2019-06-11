Staff at Peterborough digital insurance broker iGO4 vow to cut out plastic waste

Determined staff at a Peterborough digital insurance broker are on a mission to cut the amount of plastic waste produced by the business.

Employees at iGO4, in Staniland Way, have put into place initiatives that are expected to remove the need for more than 4,000 plastic cups and more than 1,300 plastic bottles of water every year.

Initiatives have seen disposable plastic cups and bottled water removed from iGO4’s offices, general waste bins have been replaced by recycling points for plastic and cardboard.

The move is expected to stop around 10,000 bags of rubbish being sent to landfill every year.

The employees have also teamed up with Tesco Werrington to provide a way for people to recycle crisp packets and coffee pods.

Pricing Analyst Julia Marques-Pike said: “We recognised our individual and collective responsibility to manage our consumption of single-use plastics. There is lots more we can do. We are exploring schemes to enable other hard-to-recycle waste to be processed into reusable materials. Our aim is to remove single-use plastics from the business by September.”