Sportscar maker Radical is committed to Peterborough and on the road to expand

The boss of a sportscar manufacturer has spoken of the company’s commitment to Peterborough as it looks to grow.

Joe Anwyll, chief executive of Radical Sportscars, based in Ivatt Way, Westwood, says its workforce is so highly skilled that moving out of the city would never happen.

Speaking ahead of today’s launch of its new road-legal Rapture sportscar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Mr Anwyll said the 22-year-old company was ready to expand its range of cars, markets and premises.

He said: “The launch of the Rapture will allow us to capture a market, called track day, that we are not in currently.

"It’s for those who don’t normally want to race but want to bring their car to the track, enjoy a day with friends and then drive home. It’s what a lot of people in Europe love to do.”

Mr Anwyll, who was brought in three years ago to turn the business around, said: “We are going to grow. We have two incredibly supportive shareholders who have been with the company through thick and thin, and they are really supportive of what we are doing. So hopefully we will develop new cars and move into new markets.

“We are committed to Peterborough and hope we are able to move to larger premises. We spoke to Peterborough City Council a year ago but there was nothing available at that point in time.

“The indigenous skilled workforce is extremely important to us. They don’t realise how good they are - they are extraordinary.

“So to take this and move it somewhere else is never going to happen.”

Radical Sportscars was given a Royal seal of approval last week when the Duke of Gloucester visited to open the firm's Rapture Production Centre.

