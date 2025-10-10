Sports Direct in Peterborough set to close
Signs have appeared in the windows offering a ‘store closing’ sale with 20% off a host of items inside.
The store has been on the Long Causeway high street for well over ten years after the company acquired JJB Sports, which previously occupied the unit.
The exact closing date of the store is not yet clear but it is unlikely to be the final chapter of Sports Direct in the city centre as the brand is owned by the Frasers Group.
Work in continuing to progress on the department store’s new opening of its large Queensgate unit in December 2025.
The store will feature a number of its brands which will include Sports Direct, USC, Evans Cycles, GAME, Flannels & Frasers Department Store.
Sports Direct has a second location in Peterborough, at Bretton Centre, which is expected to remian unaffected.
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Frasers and Sports Direct for comment.