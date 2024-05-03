Solicitors drive to a sustainable future
The first scheme allows staff to purchase electric and hybrid vehicles at a more affordable price, through a pioneering salary sacrifice programme run in conjunction with Tusker. The scheme has proved popular, with many members of staff already having purchased vehicles using the benefit. It offers a wide range of vehicles to suit all budgets and by taking advantage of salary sacrifice, provides them at a price not normally available elsewhere.
In addition to the car purchase facility, Roythornes has installed 6 EV charging stations at its Spalding site for staff and visitors to use. The infrastructure installed with the charging points allows the addition of further charging columns in future years in an easy, cost-effective way. The firms’ other regional offices already have charging points on site or close by.
Roythornes is finding that not only has the scheme been well received by staff, it is also helping to attract new talent. Speaking about the projects, Operations Director Ann Barrasso said:
“We are committed to reducing our impact on the planet and take positive action to do so. Whilst the EV charging stations will generate no return for us as a business, we feel it’s important to invest in facilities that help us on our sustainable journey. We’re also finding that such benefits are becoming more attractive when we are recruiting new talent to the firm, which is important if we are to continue to grow.”
Roythornes is committed to a more sustainable future and as well as advising clients on sustainable issues, it is focussed on reducing resources use and its impact on the planet as much as it can. The firm has won several awards for their work and outreach in this area. You can find out more about their work in this are in theie sustaibility hub on their website here: https://www.roythorne.co.uk/site/about/environmental-policy/