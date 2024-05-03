Solicitors drive to a sustainable future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first scheme allows staff to purchase electric and hybrid vehicles at a more affordable price, through a pioneering salary sacrifice programme run in conjunction with Tusker. The scheme has proved popular, with many members of staff already having purchased vehicles using the benefit. It offers a wide range of vehicles to suit all budgets and by taking advantage of salary sacrifice, provides them at a price not normally available elsewhere.

In addition to the car purchase facility, Roythornes has installed 6 EV charging stations at its Spalding site for staff and visitors to use. The infrastructure installed with the charging points allows the addition of further charging columns in future years in an easy, cost-effective way. The firms’ other regional offices already have charging points on site or close by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roythornes is finding that not only has the scheme been well received by staff, it is also helping to attract new talent. Speaking about the projects, Operations Director Ann Barrasso said:

Ann Barrasso - Operations Director of law firm Roythornes

“We are committed to reducing our impact on the planet and take positive action to do so. Whilst the EV charging stations will generate no return for us as a business, we feel it’s important to invest in facilities that help us on our sustainable journey. We’re also finding that such benefits are becoming more attractive when we are recruiting new talent to the firm, which is important if we are to continue to grow.”