Society named as best savings provider for second year running

Yorkshire Building Society Branch

Yorkshire Building Society - who has head office sites in Peterborough, Leeds and Bradford has been named the title of Which? Recommended savings provider for the second year in a row.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Building Society has been named the title of Which? Recommended savings provider for the second year in a row.

The mutual was given the title by Which? for combining excellent customer satisfaction with market-leading accounts and rates. Over the last three years Yorkshire Building Society paid its savings members over £1billion in additional interest, by paying interest rates above the market average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Which? Recommended Provider endorsement involves reviewing a number of factors including market research, detailed customer surveys, robust analysis of policies, pricing and terms and conditions. Only brands which meet or exceed their benchmark score are given the status of Which? Recommended Provider.

Chris Irwin, director of savings at Yorkshire Building Society said: “We’re thrilled to receive this recognition because it reflects what matters most to us — helping real people make the most of their money. Our savings products and services are designed with our customers in mind, and to be recommended by Which? — one of the most trusted voices in consumer advocacy — is a real honour.

Our members are at the centre of everything we do, so it’s incredibly rewarding to see that commitment acknowledged.”

A representative for Which? said: “Yorkshire Building Society is a Which? Recommended Provider again in 2025. It earned an above average score for customer service in our latest survey, and we found it consistently offered competitive rates during our interest rate analysis. Savers gave it five stars for overall customer service and four stars for branch service, online banking, and contact with customer service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customers especially valued that the building society has a network of branches. One respondent said: " The staff are kind and patient when dealing with customers." While another commented: " They have a branch where I can speak to real people face to face instead of a chatbot"