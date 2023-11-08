Site manager wins coveted award for quality of new homes in Sawtry
Stuart Morley has been handed the accolade for the quality of his work at Judith Gardens, off Gidding Road, where 295 homes are being built. This includes a selection of properties available to buy under the new Home Stepper shared ownership initiative.
In the NHBC’s East region there were 61 Quality Award winners this year and Stuart is one of only 19 of these who went on to claim a coveted Seal of Excellence – his first such award. The 51-year-old, who lives in Peterborough, has three NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards.
The annual awards are held to celebrate excellence in the industry and to recognise site managers who achieve the highest standards in construction.
Stuart said: “I feel humbled and honoured to win this award and to accept it on behalf of the entire team at Judith Gardens. We constantly strive for excellence in all aspects on site and I personally make sure that things are checked then double-checked because we are committed to getting the job right first time around.”
Construction is progressing well at the development where selected homes are available under the Home Stepper scheme, which was launched by Bovis Homes earlier this year with new-build affordable homes specialist Sage Homes.
With 10 Home Stepper properties already reserved at Judith Gardens, a further six have been released for sale. Home-hunters can buy a share, from 10 to 75 per cent, in a two, three or four-bedroom house, and pay rent on the remaining part.
As an example, under the Home Stepper scheme, a 50 per cent share in a two-bedroom Hawthorn home at Judith Gardens can be purchased for as little as £138,625 and a similar share of a three-bedroom Epsom is available from £176,225. Buyers can also secure a 50 per cent share in a four-bedroom Aspen from £222,125.
Bovis Homes, which is part of Vistry Group along with Linden Homes and Countryside Homes, has Home Stepper properties available for completion before Christmas at Judith Gardens. A range of homes for private sale is also available.
For more information, visit bovishomes.co.uk.