Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stuart Morley has been handed the accolade for the quality of his work at Judith Gardens, off Gidding Road, where 295 homes are being built. This includes a selection of properties available to buy under the new Home Stepper shared ownership initiative.

In the NHBC’s East region there were 61 Quality Award winners this year and Stuart is one of only 19 of these who went on to claim a coveted Seal of Excellence – his first such award. The 51-year-old, who lives in Peterborough, has three NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual awards are held to celebrate excellence in the industry and to recognise site managers who achieve the highest standards in construction.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Site manager Stuart Morley, who has won an NHBC Seal of Excellence award for his work at Bovis Homes

Stuart said: “I feel humbled and honoured to win this award and to accept it on behalf of the entire team at Judith Gardens. We constantly strive for excellence in all aspects on site and I personally make sure that things are checked then double-checked because we are committed to getting the job right first time around.”

Construction is progressing well at the development where selected homes are available under the Home Stepper scheme, which was launched by Bovis Homes earlier this year with new-build affordable homes specialist Sage Homes.

With 10 Home Stepper properties already reserved at Judith Gardens, a further six have been released for sale. Home-hunters can buy a share, from 10 to 75 per cent, in a two, three or four-bedroom house, and pay rent on the remaining part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an example, under the Home Stepper scheme, a 50 per cent share in a two-bedroom Hawthorn home at Judith Gardens can be purchased for as little as £138,625 and a similar share of a three-bedroom Epsom is available from £176,225. Buyers can also secure a 50 per cent share in a four-bedroom Aspen from £222,125.

Bovis Homes, which is part of Vistry Group along with Linden Homes and Countryside Homes, has Home Stepper properties available for completion before Christmas at Judith Gardens. A range of homes for private sale is also available.