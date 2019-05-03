Sales soar for Daventry design company

A design company in Daventry saw its turnover soar by more than per cent last year.

The commercial kitchen and restaurant design specialists, Catering Design Group, based in Cottesbrooke Park, say the 62 per cent surge in turnover for the year to the end of December was about 20 per cent ahead of what had been expected.

The Catering Design team.

It was achieved despite a challenging and highly competitive marketplace,

Figures show the company secured 82 contracts last year across the hospitality, retail, leisure and education sectors.

Managing director Phil Howard said: “We are now reaping the benefits of careful planning and a strong team whose creativity and passion for front and back of house commercial design continues to drive our performance and reputation.

He added: “We’ve had a great start to 2019, with the strongest first quarter in our history to date.

“We are now looking ahead with confidence, buoyed by the fact that we have a fantastic team with the diverse skills and expertise to cover all aspects of restaurant interior design, commercial kitchen planning, technical specification and fit-out.”

An important success for the business in 2018 included an ambitious design project with Elior UK at the University of Sunderland to transform five individual catering and meeting spaces across two campuses.

The firm also retained the ISO9001:2015 International Quality Management System (QMS) certification, which it was first awarded in 2010.