Thousands of opportunities are landing soon at one of the UK’s biggest supermarket chains 🛒

Sainsbury’s is opening around 40 new stores across the UK in 2025

It’s part of a £1 billion push to grow store space and stay competitive on pricing

Thousands of new roles will become available in retail, logistics, and management

Jobseekers can visit sainsburys.jobs to find vacancies and set up alerts

Despite competition, Sainsbury’s sales rose 4.2% last year to £26.6bn

Sainsbury’s is embarking on its most ambitious expansion in over a decade, with plans to open around 40 new stores across the UK this year.

The move comes as part of a £1 billion investment to improve pricing, expand store space, and strengthen its position in the highly competitive grocery sector.

For jobseekers, this means thousands of new roles will soon become available across a range of departments, and Sainsbury’s remains one of the UK’s largest supermarket chains, employing over 180,000 people.

Despite growing pressures from rivals like Tesco and Asda, the retailer has shown strong performance, with sales rising 4.2% to £26.6 billion over the last year.

It continues to grow its grocery market share and is investing heavily in pricing and store space to maintain its competitive edge.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s CEO, said: “Our belief in the strength of Sainsbury’s offer has driven our decision to make our largest investment in expanding our store space in over a decade.”

Whether you're looking for a role in retail, logistics, or management, here's how to apply for a job at Sainsbury’s.

Visit the Sainsbury’s careers website

The first step is to head to the official Sainsbury’s careers page: sainsburys.jobs. Here, you can search for jobs by keyword, location, or job type (e.g. in-store, head office, delivery).

You’ll also find information on the company’s values, benefits, and opportunities for development.

Set up a job alert

If you don’t immediately see vacancies in your area, you can sign up for job alerts. With 40 new stores planned, opportunities will continue to be added throughout the year. Setting up alerts ensures you’ll be among the first to know when jobs go live near you.

Tailor your application

Once you find a job that suits your skills, tailor your application to the role. Highlight any previous experience in retail, customer service, or logistics.

Sainsbury’s values teamwork, flexibility, and a strong focus on the customer - so be sure to reflect those traits in your CV and covering letter.

Prepare for the interview process

Most entry-level roles at Sainsbury’s involve an online application followed by a video or face-to-face interview. You may be asked scenario-based questions to assess how you would handle typical retail challenges.

For management or specialist roles, there may be additional stages such as assessment centres or second interviews.

Consider seasonal or part-time roles as a foot in the door

With store openings rolling out throughout 2025, some positions may start as temporary or part-time roles. These can offer valuable experience and are often stepping stones to permanent, full-time employment within the company.

