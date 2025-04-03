Rydal Group acquires Trisoft’s IT division in strategic growth move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rydal Group has announced the acquisition of the IT services arm of Trisoft Limited, a well-established Midlands-based technology provider. The acquisition, completed on 1st March 2025, sees Trisoft’s IT team, supplier relationships and client base, transition to Rydal Group as part of its ongoing expansion across the UK.

This move further strengthens Rydal Group’s national capability in delivering fully managed IT support, cyber security, connectivity, and cloud infrastructure to businesses of all sizes — from SMEs to enterprise-level organisations.

Founded in 2008, Rydal Group has grown into a multi-site technology partner with offices in Peterborough, Lichfield, Lancaster, and a dedicated data centre and ISP operation in Huntingdon. With a 90+ strong team and ISO 9001, 27001 and 14001 certifications, the Group brings technical scale and industry-recognised service quality to its new Trisoft clients.

“This acquisition is about continuity and opportunity,” said Steffan Dancy, Managing Director at Rydal Group. “We’ve worked closely with Trisoft over the years and share the same customer-first values. Clients can expect the same trusted engineers and support, now enhanced by our broader infrastructure, national engineering network, and in-house cyber security division.”

Rydal Group HQ - Church Walk, Peterborough

Trisoft, known for over 30 years of customer-centric IT delivery, identified Rydal Group as the right long-term partner for both its clients and technical team. The integration ensures uninterrupted service for existing customers and opens access to an expanded suite of services—including unified communications, VoIP, leased lines, Microsoft Teams integration, and managed backup and disaster recovery solutions.

“Rydal Group stood out as the ideal home for our clients and team,” added Rance Van Liere, Technical Director at Trisoft Limited. “Their technical expertise, service culture, and national footprint offer an exciting future for everyone involved.”

All Trisoft IT staff have joined Rydal Group, and a dedicated support line has been established to ensure a smooth transition for clients.

This acquisition is the latest in a series of strategic investments by Rydal Group aimed at growing its footprint in the UK channel market, while remaining rooted in its service-led, family-run approach.