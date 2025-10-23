Allison Homes has announced the promotion of Ross Constant to Group Head of Technical, a new role that highlights the company’s continued growth and commitment to building quality homes and thriving communities across the country.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With developments across the East of England, East Midlands and South West, Allison Homes is entering an exciting phase of expansion. Driven by a clear five-year plan to double in size, the business is strengthening its group structure and investing in areas that will enhance design, technical innovation, and build quality at every level.

Ross will work alongside Group Commercial Director, Andrew Robson, and Group Head of Procurement, Steve Orwin, to provide support and leadership to the company's regional technical teams. His focus will include the management and development of the Group’s core house type range, driving productivity and cost efficiencies, and simplifying construction processes to deliver high-quality homes more effectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will also lead major initiatives around regulatory compliance, including the Future Homes Standard, and take ownership of key business-wide programmes, from Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) and partnership range development to supply chain engagement and specification improvements.

Ross Constant takes on new Group Head of Technical role at Allison Homes

Ross studied architecture at the University of Lincoln, where he earned his BA (Hons) degree. Since joining Allison Homes in 2020, he has steadily worked his way up through several technical roles, gaining valuable experience and playing a key part in driving the company’s design and building standards forward.

Andrew Robson, Group Commercial Director, said: “Ross’s promotion is thoroughly deserved. He will make a significant impact on how we work, through his focus on technical expertise, collaboration and improvement. As we continue to grow, Ross’s leadership will help strengthen our technical capability and support the delivery of even more high-quality, efficient and sustainable homes.”

Ross shared his thoughts on stepping into his new role: “Being part of Allison Homes is incredibly rewarding. It’s a community built on trust and shared purpose, so I’m proud to take on this new challenge at such an exciting time for the business. At the end of the day, housebuilding is about trust – trusting the process, the people, and the resulting end-product. I’m passionate about supporting our teams to deliver homes that stand the test of time, in both quality and innovation and I look forward to being part of Allison Homes’ ongoing success and growth.”