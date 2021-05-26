Do you employ the top apprentice in Peterborough? Or is your firm due recognition for its amazing mentoring?

The past year has been one of the most challenging ever, both for businesses and those in education … and in honour of the resilient young apprentices and the individuals and firms mentoring them, nominations have been opened up for this exciting event.

The awards ceremony will be held in the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, on September 24, but you only have until June 30 to get your entries in, before a judging panel will select the region’s top performers in a range of categories.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones. There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers. A regional apprentice of the year will also be selected.

Here's everything you need to know to enter

And thanks to overall sponsorship from Openreach, working in association with The Peterborough Telegraph and JPIMedia Events, this event will pay tribute to the wide diversity of careers and skill levels apprenticeships offer, as well as heralding the role employers play in producing the next generation of skilled talent.

Category sponsors include Princebuild, East of England Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, BGL, Anglia Ruskin University, Cityfibre and City College Peterborough.

The categories are:

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Regional Apprentice of the Year

Large Employer of the Year

Rising Star

Intermediate or Advanced Apprentice of the Year

SME Employer of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Award

Business and Law Apprentice of the Year

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Mark Edwards, editor of the Peterborough Telegraph said: “We’re very proud of the amazing and resilient businesses in and around Peterborough and we want to honour them and their up and coming talent.

“Apprenticeships are now available in almost every business sector from traditional trades to health and the public sector, and are a crucial route into work and training for tens of thousands of people every year.

“They are also open to all ages, which make them a versatile, popular choice with outstanding prospects. We’re looking for nominations from traditional apprentice sectors, modern apprentices, graduate apprentices, training providers and firms who know that their apprentice mentoring team is one of the best.

“Nominations are invited from any apprentice or business in and around Peterborough – best of luck to everyone. Submitting an entry is easy, simply follow the link below to find out all you need to know.”