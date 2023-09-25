News you can trust since 1948
A new recycling store in Peterborough has held its grand opening.

Recycling retailer CeX has moved into a unit at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, in Hampton.

It is the retailer’s second store in the city – it already operates from a unit in Long Causeway in the city centre.

Staff at the grand opening of the new CeX store in the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton, PeterboroughStaff at the grand opening of the new CeX store in the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton, Peterborough
The new store, which employs 12 staff, buys, sells and exchanges phones, games, gadgets and more.

Aatish Nagar, franchisee of the CeX Serpentine Green store, said “We are excited to reveal our new look store with a bigger range of sustainable and warrantied tech and games.

"We're here to help Peterborough upgrade for less the easy way, go green and get fast cash for their unwanted phones, games and gadgets.

"We expect to pay out over £500,000 to customers in Peterborough in 2024.

He added: “We also encourage community groups to start collections as it is a great way to raise money for charity and help protect the environment.”