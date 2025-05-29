Queensgate reaches finals in prestigious Violence Reduction Awards

Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough has been recognised for its pioneering partnership with the Cambridgeshire Police Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), reaching the finals of the 2025 WVRA (Working in Violence Reduction Awards).

While not taking home the top award, the partnership’s inclusion among the national finalists is a significant achievement, reflecting its innovation, impact, and commitment to community safety.

Established in January 2023, the partnership set out to bridge a gap between the shopping centre and local law enforcement, with the shared goal of creating a safer, more inclusive environment for shoppers, staff, and the wider community. Since its inception, the collaboration has delivered measurable reductions in violence and antisocial behaviour, and has fostered trust through proactive planning, regular communication, and joint initiatives.

A standout success of the partnership has been the launch of SPARX (Sport, Participate, Art, Recycle, eXcel) in November 2024. Introduced by Neighbourhood Inspector Lyndsay Mylchreest as part of the Home Office’s Clear, Hold, Build project, SPARX supports individuals facing life challenges—such as disability, disadvantage, or mental health issues—by offering opportunities in sport, the arts, and environmental initiatives. The programme empowers participants to improve their wellbeing, develop skills, and engage positively with their community.

Queensgate's team at the WVRA awards

Nicole Hughes-Bryant Operations Director at Queensgate, said: “To be named a finalist at the WVRA is a real testament to the strength of our partnership with Cambridgeshire Police and the positive outcomes we’ve seen from initiatives like SPARX. We’re incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together to create a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, and we’re committed to continuing that progress. This recognition motivates us to keep pushing boundaries and supporting our community in new and meaningful ways.”

The WVRA celebrates best practices in violence reduction across the UK. Queensgate’s partnership stood out for its multi-agency collaboration, innovative community programmes, and demonstrable impact on safety and wellbeing. Judges praised its holistic approach to tackling the root causes of antisocial behaviour, empowering vulnerable individuals, and educating the public about environmental responsibility.