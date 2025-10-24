Pye Foundation’s 89-year legacy continues with £2.3 million endowment transfer to Cambridgeshire Community Foundation
This milestone represents a significant moment for East Anglian philanthropy. The Pye Foundation has been supporting good causes for over 80 years, beginning as the Pye Trust Fund in 1936, established by the directors of Pye Radio Ltd to support company employees.
Over the decades, it evolved to support a broad range of charitable causes across Cambridgeshire, building a powerful legacy of community impact.
Over the last decade alone, it has awarded over £2 million in grants.
Further information on the history of the Pye Foundation is available at: www.cambscf.org.uk/pyehistory
Dr Bob Bates, Former Chair of the Pye Foundation, said, "The decision to transfer our assets to Cambridgeshire Community Foundation reflects our confidence in their expertise and commitment to local grant-making.
This partnership ensures that Pye's philanthropic vision will continue in perpetuity, with even greater reach and efficiency for the communities we serve."
The Pye Foundation Fund will continue to support organisations and schools in the CB and PE postcodes and Lowestoft. This will include funding for STEM education and projects that preserve Pye's heritage in the history of science and technology in East Anglia.
All existing grants will continue to be honoured, and current grantees will not be adversely affected by the transfer.
For grant applicants, the transition brings significant benefits. Organisations can now apply to The Pye Foundation Fund alongside Cambridgeshire Community Foundation's 40+ other funds, reducing administrative burden while increasing opportunities for support.
Michael O’Toole, Chief Executive Officer of Cambridgeshire Community Foundation, commented, "We're honoured to steward The Pye Foundation Fund and preserve its important legacy.
This partnership allows us to combine decades of local grant-making expertise with the trusted heritage of the Pye name, delivering even greater impact for our community."
Several Pye Foundation trustees will continue to be involved in the grant-making process, ensuring the fund's values and vision remain at its heart.
Applications to The Pye Foundation Fund will open on 2nd November, with the first application deadline being 11:59am on 1st February 2026. For more information, visit www.cambscf.org.uk/funds/pye